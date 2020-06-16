Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is "pretty positive" the club can reach an agreement with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure his long-term future at the club. Talks of a new contract has stalled and Aubameyang's future at the club looks uncertain. Aubameyang's deal is set to expire next summer. Here's what Arteta said regarding Auba ahead of Premier League's resumption.

Aubameyang was a revelation at former club Borussia Dortmund. He scored 141 goals in 213 matches for the Bundesliga club, before moving to Arsenal in January 2018. Since then, Auba has amassed 61 goals in 97 matches across competitions for the Gunners. He was the joint-highest goal-scorer in the Premier League last season. He has scored 17 goals this season (second-highest).

Recently, Aubameyang said it is up to Arsenal to convince him to sign a new deal and conceded a decision over his future will possibly be the biggest of his career. Aubameyang told Téléfoot: "I haven't had any offers recently, of course, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet."

"The ball is in their court now, so it's down to them to do their bit and we'll see how it goes," Auba said. "As I've said, it's a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone: It'll certainly be a very difficult decision to make and I haven't yet made it."

Arteta said he's positive that Arsenal can find the right agreement and make him feel it's the right step. "We have many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent. I'm pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties," Arteta said. "It is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career."

"In order to do that he needs to feel valued. He needs to feel like he belongs to us and we want him. He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he's going to be a key player to do that," the former Manchester City assistant manager claimed.

Aubameyang has got a fantastic goal-scoring ratio and is one of the best finishers in the EPL. His goal inputs are mind boggling and he is absolutely vital. For now, he will need to focus on the remainder of the EPL 2019-20 season which is set to resume on June 17. Arsenal are ninth in the table and are vying for a top-four finish.

