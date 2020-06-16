The Premier League 2019-20 season is all set to resume on June 17 after a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will start with the two games in hand on June 17 behind closed doors. There are 92 fixtures still to play. Liverpool lead the Premier League proceedings with 82 points from 29 matches. Here's all that you need to know.

Liverpool Liverpool on verge of lifting the Premier League title

The Reds had amassed a remarkable 82 points from 29 games when the Premier League was suspended in March. Klopp's side had dropped points on just two occasions. Liverpool are well on course to eclipse Manchester City's record total of 100 points from the 2017-18 season. Liverpool can set a host of records in the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Verdict Manchester City await CAS verdict in early July

Second-placed Manchester City welcome Arsenal in a blockbuster clash on June 17. City have been handed a two-year ban by the UEFA after being found to have committed "serious breaches" of club licensing and financial fair play regulations. The club, who appealed to the CAS, is awaiting a verdict in early July. This could change the scenario in many ways for the defending champions.

Top-four finish Race for a top-four finish to be intense

If City are handed a two-year ban, then the team which will finish fifth, will be eligible for a Champions League berth next season. Besides Liverpool and Man City, third-placed Leicester City look certain to finish strongly. That leaves six clubs fighting for the fourth place. Chelsea are fourth at the moment, however, Manchester United lead the chasing pack in trying to surpass them.

Relegation battle Six teams involved in fight for survival

A total of six teams are involved in a relegation battle that could go until the final gameweek. These are Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City. Notably, Norwich are 20th in the table with just 21 points. Brighton, who are 15th and have 29 points, see four teams on their tail. It could be a tense affair for these clubs.

Matches Premier League 2019-20 to start with two crunch games