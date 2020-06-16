The Caribbean pacers will be raring to go as England lock horns with West Indies in the first Test at Ageas Bowl on July 8. West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick believes the incumbent pool of fast bowlers could challenge any team in world cricket. Estwick drew comparisons with famous West Indian pace quartet (Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh).

Fast bowlers West Indies' pacers in Test cricket

The West Indies pacers have shown terrific form in Test cricket of late. The likes of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and captain Jason Holder, have produced some vicious Test spells. They also helped West Indies defeat England 2-1 in the previous Test series (2019). Their ability to clock over 140 KPH and generate swing could prove lethal for England batsmen.

Praise Roddy Estwick praises the fast bowlers

Roddy Estwick said the fast bowlers will surely make an impact in the impending Test series. "We've got four fast bowlers we think can challenge any team in the world. I don't know about living up to the greats, they've got to forge their own identity. We've (also) got a group of youngsters coming through," he said.

Do you know? When WI seamers troubled England

Roach, Gabriel, Holder and Joseph took 44 wickets between them, the last time England toured West Indies. The England batsmen looked timid against the four-pronged West Indian pace attack. Notably, the visitors were bundled out for 77 in the series opener.

Chemar Holder Credentials of Chemar Holder

Fast bowler Chemar Holder is the latest entrant in the squad, alongside Middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner. Holder was the leading seamer in the West Indies Championship, having scalped 36 wickets at an average below 20. He has bowled in tandem with Kemar Roach in First-class cricket to unsettle the batsmen. Meanwhile, Holder will look to seize the opportunity.

Information West Indies' Test squad for England tour

West Indies' Test squad for England tour: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Wisden Trophy West Indies must be aiming to retain the Wisden Trophy