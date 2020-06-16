Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The German international has enjoyed a lot of success at club level as a manager. The former Borussia Dortmund boss is also on the verge of lifting a maiden Premier League title for Liverpool when the 2019-20 season resumes. Here we present the achievements of Klopp on his birthday.

Career Klopp has improved with every club he has managed

Klopp has managed three clubs in his career so far. He started his managerial career with Mainz in 2001 and went on to manage 270 games with a win percentage of 40.4. At Borussia Dortmund, Klopp managed 316 games across competitions with a win percentage of 56. He joined Liverpool in 2015 and has managed 256 games with a win percentage of 60.5.

Success Klopp has stamped his authority as a manager

Klopp's resurgence as a manager was witnessed at Dortmund. He helped the club win four trophies, including two Bundesliga honors. He helped Liverpool lift the 2018-19 Champions League trophy. The Reds won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup post that. Klopp had earlier lost two Champions League finals and an Europa League final as well.

Liverpool Liverpool set to win the Premier League 2019-20 under Klopp

Klopp's Liverpool came close in 2018-19 but eventually missed the Premier League title by a solitary point. In a close title race, Liverpool saw Manchester City win. This season had seen Liverpool dominate the show after they collected 82 points from 29 matches prior to football's suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Liverpool are now set to lift a maiden Premier League title.

Information Individual accolades won by Klopp

Klopp has won three German Football Manager of the Year awards (2011, 2012 and 2019). He has received eight Premier League Manager of the Month awards. Klopp was adjudged The Best FIFA Men's Coach and the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach in 2019.