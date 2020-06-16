Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has slammed Ramiz Raja for retirement remarks. Earlier this year, the former cricketer had asked Mohammad Hafeez to retire gracefully. However, Hafeez hit back at him, stating retirement is his personal choice. The 39-year-old was included in Pakistan's recently announced 29-member squad for the upcoming England tour. Here is what Hafeez said.

Quote Never started playing at someone's behest: Hafeez

"Ramiz bhai is a friend of mine. Everyone has the right to express themselves. But I'm not going to quit cricket because someone asks me to, same as I never started playing at someone's behest. Playing cricket for Pakistan is an honor," said Hafeez.

Mohammad Hafeez A look at Hafeez's career

Having made his international debut in 2003, Hafeez has represented Pakistan in 364 matches. He boasts a terrific record in ODIs with 6,614 runs from 218 matches at an average of 32.90. The experienced all-rounder has also snapped up 246 international wickets at 34.28. In 2018, Hafeez announced retirement from Test cricket to focus on limited-overs cricket.

Squad Hafeez was selected in the 29-man squad

Hafeez was dropped from the limited-overs squad following the 2019 World Cup, owing to his dismal show. However, he was recalled into the T20I side earlier for the Bangladesh T20I series, earlier this year. Notably, he has found the cut in the recently announced 29-man squad for England tour. The selectors will categorize the squad from the pool of players.

Squad Here is Pakistan's full squad for England tour

Squad: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam (C), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, and Yasir Shah.

Retirement 'Don't decide a player's career looking at the age'