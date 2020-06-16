Juventus and Napoli are set to face each other in a pulsating Coppa Italia final. The match pits Juve boss Maurizio Sarri against his former club as he looks to win his first trophy in Italian football. Ahead of the Serie A 2019-20 season resumption from June 20 onwards, we present the complete preview of the Coppa Italia final.

Coppa Italia What happened in the semis?

This is set to be the third match since Italian football returned after a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. The semi-final first-legs were played ahead of football's suspension. Juventus qualified for the finale on away goals after Friday's 0-0 draw at home against Milan. Napoli drew 1-1 against Inter Milan to qualify with an aggregate score of 2-1.

Stats STAT ATTACK: Juventus aiming to lift 14th Coppa Italia trophy

Juventus hold the record for most Coppa Italia trophy wins (13). From 2014-15 to 2017-18, Juventus won four successive Coppa Italia trophies. Meanwhile, Napoli are aiming to win their sixth Coppa Italia honor. They last won the trophy in 2014. Juventus goal-keeper has Gianluigi Buffon has won five Coppa Italia trophies. He could pocket a sixth honor and equal Roberto Mancini's record.

Juventus Can Juventus get the job done under Sarri?

Serie A leaders Juventus will be aiming to get the job done under manager Maurizio Sarri. Juventus weren't up to their best against Milan in the second leg and Sarri will need his side to step up. He will count upon Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 25 goals across competitions this season. Ronaldo will be aiming for a 28th career club trophy and 30 overall.

Napoli Napoli will hope to take inspiration from Lazio

Napoli are sixth in the Serie A table and will hope to resume their league campaign with a trophy win. Napoli can take inspiration from Lazio, who won the trophy last season and are now challenging for the Serie A honor. Napoli need to be in a positive sense of mind and keep up with the demands of this high-octane clash behind closed doors.

Details Team news, Dream11, timing and TV listing