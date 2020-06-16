A new housing estate being developed on Rockbank suburb in Melbourne is set to have streets named after Indian cricket veterans Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli. The estate, developed by Accolade Estate, is luring the buyers with a Tendulkar Drive, Kohli Crescent and Dev Terrace. It has also named streets after other international cricketers. Here is more on the same.

Motive The housing estate eyes more buyers

Looking at the passion for cricket in Australia, the housing estate is aiming to drive more buyers towards the areas. The Rockbank suburb, which falls under Melton Council, has been popular among home buyers from the Indian community. "The response from the Indian community has been exceptionally good and high ever since the launch of the H&L packages," said Elissa Hayes of Resi venture.

Other streets Other cricketers to get have got the recognition

The housing estate has also named streets after other international cricketers such as [Steve] Waugh Street, [Javed] Miandad Street, [Curtly] Ambrose Street, [Garry] Sobers Drive, [Jacques] Kallis Way, [Richard] Hadlee Street and [Wasim] Akram Way. Khandallah, a suburb in New Zealand's capital city (Wellington), has a street dedicated to the Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, known as 'Gavaskar place'.

Don Bradman The list also included Don Bradman's name

As per the protocol, the developers submit the streets names, which are later approved by the city council (subject to Office of Geographic Names guidelines). Resi Ventures director Khurram Saeed said 60 names were submitted to the council for approval. Notably, the list included Australian maestro Don Bradman's name as well. However, the body refused as there is already a street named after him.

Names Most expensive street named after Virat Kohli