Last updated on Jun 17, 2020, 11:48 am
Written byParth Dhall
The US Open is set to commence in August behind closed doors.
Reportedly, New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave a go-ahead to the Grand Slam event amid COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will take extra precautions.
The US Open is slated to run from August 31 to September 13 at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.
The safety protocols will include robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing and transportation.
As per reports, the USTA opted to move the tournament to New York in order to minimize travel for players taking part in both tournaments.
The association also issued a statement, stating it's excited New York approved the plan to hold the tournament as scheduled.
"We will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks. We now can give fans around the world the chance to watch tennis' top athletes compete for a US Open title," Mike Dowse, USTA CEO, said in a statement.
World number one Novak Djokovic is unhappy with the decision to stage the Championships in the wake of pandemic.
"We would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested three times per week. Also, we could bring one person to the club, which is really impossible," Djokovic said.
"You need your coach, a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."
Previously, Rafael Nadal reiterated tennis should not resume until it is "completely safe" for competitors.
Meanwhile, Australia's Nick Kyrgios termed the decision "selfish".
"People who live in the US are pushing the Open to go ahead 'Selfish' I'll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return," Kyrgios posted on Twitter.
Smh - people that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead 🤦🏽♂️ ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return.— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 16, 2020
The US Open generates $400 million revenue annually, which accounts for 80% of the USTA's yearly total.
It also gives business to hotels and restaurants.
Notably, over 700,000 fans attended the tournament last year.
Although USA have reported nearly 31,000 deaths, the numbers of cases has plunged since the last week.
It remains to be seen if the players participate in the tournament.
