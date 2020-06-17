Last updated on Jun 17, 2020, 12:45 pm
Hi,
Written by Rajdeep Saha
The Premier League 2019-20 season resumes tonight with two games in hand to be played before gameweek 30.
The EPL returns after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Second-placed Manchester City welcome Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a high-octane clash.
Former Man City assistant manager Mikel Arteta returns as Arsenal boss.
Here is the complete preview.
Man City manager Pep Guardiola said his players aren't fully fit, however, there are no injury concerns.
Aymeric Laporte is set to return after a hamstring issue, whereas, winger Leroy Sane could make his first senior appearance since injuring his knee last August.
Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta said he has no injury doubts.
Long-term absentees Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers remain absent.
Man City will hope to get the job done against Arsenal, who were in good form prior to the season getting suspended.
It remains to be seen how both teams get going after a long break.
With five substitutions allowed for the remainder of the season, one can expect rotations.
For Arsenal, Arteta knows City well and he will come up with a plan.
Arteta said Guardiola has had an enormous influence in both his coaching career and personal life.
"If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with players and staff around him, it's phenomenal."
Guardiola said: "I'm excited to see (Mikel) again - one of the nicest people I have ever met."
Man City have won their last six league and cup matches against Arsenal.
City have failed to score in the first half of seven of their past nine top-flight matches.
Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last 12 appearances against Arsenal across competitions.
Arsenal are unbeaten in the EPL this calendar year.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 75 EPL appearances.
Dream11 (4-4-2): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Luiz, Saka; Silva, De Bruyne, Xhaka, Pepe; Aubameyang (vc) and Aguero (c).
The match is set to start at 12:45 AM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar.
City have 57 points from 28 games, whereas, Arsenal have notched 40 points.
Match prediction: City 2-1 Arsenal.
