La Liga 2019-20 resumption has seen a flurry of games in a quick span of time. Gameweek 29 has already started and leaders Barcelona came up with another solid display. This was Barca's second win since La Liga restarted after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. 17-year-old Ansu Fati made his presence felt. Here we present the details of the teenage sensation.

Fati registered his fifth La Liga goal of the season in a 2-0 win against bottom-placed Leganes. The Guinea-Bissau forward notched a clinical finish at an empty Nou Camp before Lionel Messi doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Messi registered his 21st league goal this season, besides amassing 699 career goals (club and country). The win took Barca five points above Real Madrid.

Earlier this season in September, Fati smashed a record against Valencia in the league. He became the youngest player in La Liga history to register a goal and an assist in the same game. Fati scored after just 110 seconds had elapsed by meeting Frenkie de Jong's low cross. He then picked out a precise pass for De Jong to convert.

The promising winger was born on 30 October 2002 in Guinea-Bissau. He spent the first six years of his life in the African country before moving to Herrera, a tiny town in southern Spain. His dribbling and shooting talents saw several La Liga clubs show interest. Barca got Fati in their academy and offered Fati's family residence within their famed La Masia youth complex.

In 2018-19, Fati showed his prowess in the UEFA Youth League, scoring twice in the semi-final against Chelsea. His strong performances for the youth team helped him earn a solitary call-up for Barca's reserve team. However, he was an unused substitute in Barca B's 1-0 victory at Ebro. Things changed in the summer for Fati.

According to the BBC, Barca, who saw 16-year-old mid-fielder Xavi Simons leave for Paris Saint-Germain, offered Fati a new three-year contract with an eye-watering release clause of 100m euros. His luck changed further when senior team stars Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele suffered injuries, joining GOAT Messi in the sidelines. Fati made his debut as a substitute against Real Betis.

In August 2019, Fati became Barca's youngest La Liga scorer and the third-youngest player to score in the league. In September, Fati made his Champions League debut and became the youngest player to feature for his club in the competition. In December, he became the youngest scorer in UCL history. In February, he became the youngest player to score a brace in La Liga.

