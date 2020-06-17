Last updated on Jun 17, 2020, 02:05 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson turned 39 on Wednesday.
The stylish all-rounder served Australia in all three formats throughout his 14-year-old international cricket.
He continues to play franchise cricket all around the world and is deemed a rather dangerous batsman.
In the IPL, he presently braces Chennai Super Kings' top order.
Let us have a look at Shane Watson's unique records.
Having made his debut in 2002, Shane Watson has amassed 10,950 runs from 307 internationals at an average of 36.74.
The prolific tally also comprises of 14 tons.
In the bowling segment, he has snapped up 291 wickets at 31.11, including three five-wicket hauls.
Watson was also looked upon as a spectacular fielder.
Notably, he has grabbed 129 catches in international cricket.
Watson is known for his ability to smash the bowlers all around the park.
The right-handed batsman has proved his worth in the shortest format, time and again.
He is the third-highest run-scorer from Australia in T20 cricket with 8,522 runs from 332 matches at 29.28.
Notably, 1,462 of these runs have been scored in international cricket.
In 2011, Watson registered the highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in One-Day Internationals.
He slammed an unbeaten 185 off 96 balls in the Dhaka ODI against Bangladesh.
During the blistering innings, he surpassed his former team-mate Matthew Hayden's record.
Hayden was the previous record holder for Australia, having smashed 181* against New Zealand at Hamilton.
Watson is the only Australian player to have scored over 5,000 runs and taken 150 wickets in ODIs. In 190 matches, Watson has aggregated 5,757 runs at 40.54, while he accounted for 168 scalps (31.79).
Watson has been one of the greatest all-rounders in the Indian Premier League history.
He has racked up 3,575 runs from 134 matches and scalped 92 wickets.
He also has four IPL tons to his name.
In 2018, Watson became the fourth player to have registered two centuries in an IPL season.
His unbeaten 117 (vs SRH) is the highest-ever score in a final.
