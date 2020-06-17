Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson turned 39 on Wednesday. The stylish all-rounder served Australia in all three formats throughout his 14-year-old international cricket. He continues to play franchise cricket all around the world and is deemed a rather dangerous batsman. In the IPL, he presently braces Chennai Super Kings' top order. Let us have a look at Shane Watson's unique records.

Career A look at Watson's international career

Having made his debut in 2002, Shane Watson has amassed 10,950 runs from 307 internationals at an average of 36.74. The prolific tally also comprises of 14 tons. In the bowling segment, he has snapped up 291 wickets at 31.11, including three five-wicket hauls. Watson was also looked upon as a spectacular fielder. Notably, he has grabbed 129 catches in international cricket.

T20 cricket Watson is the third-highest run-scorer from Australia

Watson is known for his ability to smash the bowlers all around the park. The right-handed batsman has proved his worth in the shortest format, time and again. He is the third-highest run-scorer from Australia in T20 cricket with 8,522 runs from 332 matches at 29.28. Notably, 1,462 of these runs have been scored in international cricket.

Individual score Highest individual score by an Australian in ODIs

In 2011, Watson registered the highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in One-Day Internationals. He slammed an unbeaten 185 off 96 balls in the Dhaka ODI against Bangladesh. During the blistering innings, he surpassed his former team-mate Matthew Hayden's record. Hayden was the previous record holder for Australia, having smashed 181* against New Zealand at Hamilton.

Do you know? A unique feat in One-Day Internationals

Watson is the only Australian player to have scored over 5,000 runs and taken 150 wickets in ODIs. In 190 matches, Watson has aggregated 5,757 runs at 40.54, while he accounted for 168 scalps (31.79).

IPL Watson's terrific numbers in IPL