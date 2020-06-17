The England cricket team is all set to face West Indies in a three-Test series, starting July 8. There will be a serious competition for places as players are set to go head-to-head for berths. The versatile Jonny Bairstow believes he can reclaim his position in the side as a wicket-keeper. Here's what Bairstow said regarding his chance.

Bairstow was dropped from England's Test squad in last year's tour of New Zealand. England selection chief Ed Smith indicated that Bairstow's international future was as a specialist batsman. Bairstow played just one Test in South Africa in December and was also rested for the tour of Sri Lanka, with Jos Buttler and Ben Foakes selected instead. However, the coronavirus pandemic suspended the series.

Bairstow had a forgettable 2019 campaign with the bat in Tests. He failed to register a single century in 17 Test innings. Notably, he managed just two fifties during this phase. He amassed 334 runs in 10 Test matches at just 18.55. In the series against South Africa this year, Bairstow played one Test and got scores of 1 and 9.

Bairstow has featured in 70 Tests, scoring 4,030 runs at 34.74. He has six hundreds and 21 fifties under his belt. Bairstow has 184 catches and 13 stumpings to his name. On the other hand, Jos Buttler has played 41 Tests. The wicket-keeper batsman has notched 2,127 runs at 31.74, with one ton and 15 fifties. He has claimed 88 catches.

Bairstow said he is really happy with his keeping. "Over a period of time, I've been really happy with my 'keeping," Bairstow said to AFP. He added that he has looked at his stats and they are very good. Therefore, keeping is an area that Bairstow wants to come back into.

"That was the bit at the start of my career that people questioned but people have stopped speaking about it over the last couple of years. I've looked at the stats and my stats are very good. So there's no reason why that isn't an area I want to be coming back into," said Bairstow.

In his 70-Tests career, Bairstow has been the keeper in 48 Test matches. England will be slimming down an initial 55-man training group for next month's Tests against WI. He needs to get his batting sorted and the net sessions will be crucial. Runs will be vital for the experienced Bairstow to get back. However, one expects Buttler to keep his position for now.

