Premier League side Aston Villa will demand at least £80m for mid-fielder Jack Grealish during the transfer window. Villa face Sheffield United tonight as Premier League 2019-20 resumes post a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They haven't given up hope of keeping Grealish if they manage to avoid relegation. Here's the situation of Grealish in the transfer market.

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing the England international. The player has been impressive in 2019-20 with nine goals and eight assists in the league. United need to sell certain players and raise funds to land the player. The Red Devils are keen to bolster their mid-field. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a liking for young players and Grealish fits the bill.

The biggest gain for United this season was Fred's impact in defensive mid-field. The Brazilian improved drastically and showed why former manager Jose Mourinho got him. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic showed character as well. With Bruno Fernandes signed for the attacking mid-field role, United look sturdy. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is back and the Frenchman will be raring to have a crack.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United. Real Madrid and Juventus are keen to get the 2018 World Cup winner. If Pogba decides to move on, United will need to step up their chase for Grealish as a direct replacement. Solskjaer has identified Grealish as a player who can take United to great heights in the future.

With the pandemic impacting finances, United will hope that Villa drop their valuation for Grealish. Earlier, United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward warned that it is unrealistic to think transfer fees will remain high as before. The club is also linked with a move for Jadon Sancho and therefore funds will be required. If Villa get relegated, United could get Grealish for a lower fee.

