The resurgence of fast bowlers have helped Team India dominate Test cricket of late. Team India's pace quartet comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, carries the propensity to bowl over 140 KPH consistently. Bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed how the Indian fast bowlers are able to generate this amount of speed. Here is more.

Performance The performance of every player is tracked

Arun said a GPS tracker helps track the performance of every player. "When we talk about workload management, we are looking at the number of overs a bowler has bowled. But then a bowler can over-exert himself in a game and that is not under your control. So we use the GPS tracker to monitor all his movements on the field," Arun stated.

Quote How the tracker analyzes the data?

"A bowler runs 20 km on the field. And the tracker gives us a lot of data and information about the bowler concerned. By analyzing those data, you can manage the workload at training sessions. Basically, you need to find the right balance," he added.

Fast bowlers The credentials of Indian fast bowlers

In the incumbent contingent, all four bowlers (Bumrah, Shami, Umesh and Ishant) bowl at a considerable pace across formats. However, they have been more effective in red-ball cricket. Team India's success in Australia was duly powered by the pace attack. Notably, Bumrah emerged as the leading wicket-taker among seamers with 21 scalps at 17.00. He was followed by Shami and Ishant in the tally.

Bowlers Bowlers will get ample time to regain strength

Previously, Arun asserted the bowlers will have ample time to recover from untimely niggles. "The bowlers had ample time in the last 2 months, to work on strength and their fitness. Very rarely does an international bowler, would get this kind of time to work on their fitness. Also, it is a wonderful opportunity for them to get over the little niggles," he said.

Workload Players will have to train for eight weeks