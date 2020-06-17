Last updated on Jun 17, 2020, 04:52 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The resurgence of fast bowlers have helped Team India dominate Test cricket of late.
Team India's pace quartet comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, carries the propensity to bowl over 140 KPH consistently.
Bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed how the Indian fast bowlers are able to generate this amount of speed.
Here is more.
Arun said a GPS tracker helps track the performance of every player.
"When we talk about workload management, we are looking at the number of overs a bowler has bowled. But then a bowler can over-exert himself in a game and that is not under your control. So we use the GPS tracker to monitor all his movements on the field," Arun stated.
"A bowler runs 20 km on the field. And the tracker gives us a lot of data and information about the bowler concerned. By analyzing those data, you can manage the workload at training sessions. Basically, you need to find the right balance," he added.
In the incumbent contingent, all four bowlers (Bumrah, Shami, Umesh and Ishant) bowl at a considerable pace across formats.
However, they have been more effective in red-ball cricket.
Team India's success in Australia was duly powered by the pace attack.
Notably, Bumrah emerged as the leading wicket-taker among seamers with 21 scalps at 17.00.
He was followed by Shami and Ishant in the tally.
Previously, Arun asserted the bowlers will have ample time to recover from untimely niggles.
"The bowlers had ample time in the last 2 months, to work on strength and their fitness. Very rarely does an international bowler, would get this kind of time to work on their fitness. Also, it is a wonderful opportunity for them to get over the little niggles," he said.
The Indian bowling coach also said returning to the field following coronavirus pandemic will not be easy for Indian players.
According to him, the players will have to train for nearly eight weeks before playing international cricket.
He added that Indian team management will also raise the bar of "running, strength, yo-yo and endurance".
Meanwhile, BCCI will shortly commence the training camps for players.
