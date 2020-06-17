While the cause of her death is still shrouded in mystery, Chanda said no one was aware about her mental battle.
"She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware about her family problems," Chanda told PTI from Agartala.
Condoling the death, Chanda said Ayanti was a crucial part of the state team. "She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock," added Chanda.