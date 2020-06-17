-
17 Jun 2020
All you need to know about the new 3TC format
The marquee Proteas cricketers will return to field for an exhibition match at the SuperSport Park on June 27.
Interestingly, as many as three teams will lock horns in the first ever '3TC' (three-team cricket) match.
AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead the three teams in the match, that will last 36 overs.
Here is more.
-
-
Information
The match will be a fundraiser
-
The finest cricketers from South Africa will be a part of the match, named the 'Solidarity Cup'. Notably, the match will be a fundraiser, while the funds will be transferred to those in the cricket community who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Rules
A look at the primary rules
-
Three teams will contest in the match, comprising of eight players each.
The match will be played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs, including a break at the half time.
Teams bat for one innings (12 overs), split between two six-over periods.
They face one opponent in the first half and the other in the second half.
-
Batting
How will the teams bat in two halves?
-
In the first half, the teams will bat in accordance with a draw.
The next half will see teams batting in order of the highest scores registered in the first half.
After the fall of the seventh wicket, the last batsman stands alone.
If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining part of that half.
-
Bowling
The rules for bowling
-
Each bowling team will make use of one new ball for their full 12 overs.
A maximum of three overs per bowler is allowed.
An uncompleted over due to the fall of the 7th wicket is deemed to be completed with dot balls.
Teams will be declared gold, silver and bronze winners, according to the number of runs they have scored.
-
Guidelines
These guidelines will be followed
-
CSA's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, said strict protocols will be followed during the match.
The match will be played behind closed doors, in the presence of nearly 200 officials.
Moreover, the players will arrive at the venue three days prior to the match. They will also be kept under a bio-secure environment.
In the stadium, everyone will be required to wear masks.
-
Squads
Here are the three squads
-
KG's Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman
Quinny's Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla
AB's Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala
