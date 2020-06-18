Manchester City overcame Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a crunch Premier League encounter. The EPL resumed behind closed doors after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of gameweek 30, two matches in hand were played. Prior to Man City's 3-0 win, Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw. Here are the records broken.

#MCIARS How did the match pan out?

Arsenal lost Granit Xhaka due to an injury and moments later, they also lost defender Pablo Mari. City grew into the game and Arsenal goal-keeper Bernd Leno made a host of crucial saves. However, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock ahead of half-time. In the second half, Kevin De Bruyne doubled the lead after David Luiz got sent off. Phil Foden added the third.

Sterling Sterling scores his first goal in 2020

Sterling has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven EPL appearances for Manchester City against Arsenal (4 goals and 2 assists). Notably, he scored his first goal of 2020 in what was his 28th shot. Sterling notched his 12th Premier League goal this season. He also notched his 90th goal for City in 231 matches across competitions.

Arsenal Arsenal script several unwanted records

Arsenal suffered their first defeat in the Premier League this year. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta suffered his first away defeat in eight matches across competitions. Manchester City won their seventh successive match against Arsenal across competitions. This was also their sixth straight win against Arsenal in the Premier League. The champions have gone nine straight games undefeated in the EPL against Arsenal.

Stats De Bruyne shines, Luiz has a forgettable night

De Bruyne notched his ninth Premier League goal of the season and 10th overall in all competitions. Luiz became the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in an EPL match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham versus Bournemouth in August 2015. City became the first team to score 70-plus goals this season.

#AVLSHU Sheffield United held by Villa in controversial affair

Earlier, Villa and Sheffield played out a goalless draw. There was a major technology controversy in the match. Villa keeper Orjan Nyland fell behind his goal line clutching Oliver Norwood's free-kick in the 41st minute. However, referee Michael Oliver pointed to his watch to insist he had received no signal that the ball had crossed the line. He wasn't alerted and VAR couldn't intervene.

Twitter Post Hawk-Eye statement on the goal line incident