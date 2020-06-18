-
Napoli overcame Juventus to win the Coppa Italia trophy.
The side won the finale 4-2 in a penalty shootout after it finished 0-0 in regular time.
The match was played behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning spot-kick for Napoli to give his side an important trophy ahead of the Serie A's resumption.
How did the match pan out?
The game had limited chances over the course of a hard-fought 90 minutes.
Lorenzo Insigne struck the post with a superb free-kick.
Juventus' 42-year-old legendary goal-keeper Gianluigi Buffon was forced into a smart save to deny Diego Demme from close range.
He also parried off a Nikola Maksimovic header.
In the shootout, Juventus' two missed chances cost them the trophy.
Stats
Napoli seal sixth Coppa Italia trophy
Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso won his first major trophy as a manager.
Napoli clinched their sixth Coppa Italia honor after 1962, 1976, 1987, 2012 and 2014.
They are now the fifth club with the most Coppa Italia trophies.
This was the first time that a Coppa Italia finale was decided via a shootout since 2009, when Lazio won against Sampdoria.
Information
Unwanted record for Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has lost two consecutive finals with club sides for the first time in his career. Earlier, his side lost against Lazio in the Italian Super Cup back in December 2019.
Twitter Post
Coppa Italia: Napoli are the champions
