Napoli overcame Juventus to win the Coppa Italia trophy.

The side won the finale 4-2 in a penalty shootout after it finished 0-0 in regular time.

The match was played behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning spot-kick for Napoli to give his side an important trophy ahead of the Serie A's resumption.

