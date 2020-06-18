On this day in the 1983, former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev smashed 175* against Zimbabwe at the World Cup. Zimbabwe were playing their maiden World Cup and India were expected to get the job done against the former. Team India was reduced to 17/5, however, Kapil stood tall and wrecked havoc. We look back at this great knock.

Kapil's effort sees India manage 266/8

Kapil came to the crease when the score read 9/4. India were soon reduced to 17/5 and 77/6 to suffer big time. However, Kapil kept his calm and played a wide range of strokes. He got support from the lower order batsmen. Roger Binny (22), Madan Lal (17) and Syed Kirmani (24*) chipped in to help India manage 266/8 in 60 overs.

Kapil smashes 16 fours and six sixes

Kapil amassed an unbeaten 175 from just 138 deliveries. He smashed 16 fours and six sixes at a rate of 126.81. He shared a 60-run stand with Binny for the sixth wicket. There was a 62-run partnership as well alongside Madan Lal. Notably, he became India's first-ever centurion in ODI cricket.

India restrict Zimbabwe to 235

India needed a spirited show with the ball and stop Zimbabwe from making inroads. Zimbabwe got off to a decent start, before India clinched four wickets to reduce them to 86/4. Zimbabwe's troubles mounted with wickets being lost at regular intervals. They were helped by two crucial stands at the death, however, it wasn't enough. Madan Lal claimed three scalps for India.

India lift the 1983 World Cup

India finished second in Group B behind defending champions West Indies. India won four matches in the group stage, besides losing twice. They claimed 16 points. Team India sealed a six-wicket win against England in the semi-final. In the finale, India stunned West Indies to lift their maiden World Cup. Kapil finished with 303 runs, whereas, Roger Binny claimed 18 wickets.

