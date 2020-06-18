The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to include controversial pacer S Sreesanth in the state Ranji cricket team in September after his ban period ends. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 37-year-old pacer's inclusion will depend on him proving his fitness. Sreesanth's life ban was earlier reduced to seven years. Here's more on the same.

Spot-fixing Sreesanth was involved in spot-fixing

In what is considered to be the worst controversy to date in the IPL, Sreesanth, along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) were alleged to be involved in spot-fixing in 2013. Following the allegations, there was an investigation as the three were found guilty of this heinous crime. The trio was handed a life ban by the BCCI.

Ban BCCI reduced Sreesanth's ban to 7 years

The controversial pacer breathed a sigh of relief after the BCCI reduced his life ban to seven years. The BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retired) DK Jain made this announcement in August 2019, as his ban would come to an end in September 2020. The decision came five months after the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI to reconsider the length of his ban.

Comments I will prove my fitness, says Sreesanth

Sreesanth said that he is really indebted to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and will prove his fitness to resume play. "I am really indebted to the KCA for giving me a chance. I will prove my fitness and storm back to the game. It is time for all controversies to take rest," he said.

Sreesanth Sreesanth will join the probables camp to pass fitness test

According to Cricbuzz, Sreesanth will join the probables camp when his ban ends. He will need to primarily pass a fitness test. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is no clarity on when the domestic season will start. However, the KCA has decided to name a list of probables in advance with an eye on ensuring that the pre-season goes according to plan.

Kerala Sreesanth could lead Kerala's bowling attack

Meanwhile, as per Asianet News, the KCA expressed its delight on the possibility of a return for Sreesanth. Sreesanth last played a First-class game in the Irani Cup game of 2013. He could lead Kerala's bowling attack following the exit of Sandeep Warrier who recently shifted base to Tamil Nadu.

