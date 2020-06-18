The Bundesliga 2019-20 season resumed last month after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are coming to a conclusion with two gameweeks to go. Bayern Munich have already been declared champions after their victory against Werder Bremen yesterday. Meanwhile, there were impressive wins for Gladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 32.

Bayern Dominant Bayern lift eighth successive Bundesliga crown

Bayern were far from their best, however, talisman Robert Lewandowski made the difference with his goal against Bremen. This was Bayern's 29th Bundesliga title and an eighth successive one as well. Hansi Flick's side also registered their 11th straight Bundesliga win. Bayern have 76 points from 32 matches and registered their 24th win of the campaign. They are on course to finish strongly.

Mainz Mainz stun Dortmund, boost hopes of avoiding relegation

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock against Mainz at home. It was a second defeat for Dortmund in 11 Bundesliga games. Their loss was massive for Mainz, who boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation. Jonathan Burkardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a goal each for Mainz in either side of half-time. Mainz moved five points above 16th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Duo Crucial wins for Champions League hopefuls Leverkusen and Gladbach

Bayer Leverkusen overcame FC Koln 3-1 to move fourth and enhance their hopes of a Champions League berth. Kai Havertz was superb for Leverkusen. He netted his 12th goal of the campaign. With two games to go, Leverkusen need to win both to assure themselves a top-four finish. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Gladbach picked up three crucial points to beat Wolfsburg 3-0. They have 59 points.

Leipzig Leipzig miss chance to go clear, need a win next

A win for RB Leipzig would have seen them race to 65 points and guarantee an UCL berth. However, they were held 2-2 by Dusseldorf. Timo Werner scored his 26th league goal but it wasn't enough for Leipzig. They have 63 points and need a win to seal the third position. Leipzig will be eager to finish the job in gameweek 33.

