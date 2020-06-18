Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is yet to make a call on participating in the US Open 2020. However, she is hoping that the health situation in New York will improve to make her decision easier. Several top tennis players have expressed their concerns about participating in the Grand Slam event, however, Kvitova praised the US Open. Here's more.

Praise I would like to congratulate the US Open: Kvitova

According to Reuters, Kvitova congratulated the US Open and pointed out the vision to putting player safety in the scheme of things. "I would like to congratulate the US Open on their hard work and vision in getting to this point and for putting player safety at the centre of their plans," Kvitova said via e-mail.

Situation Kvitova hoping to see the situation improve

Sport across the globe had been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, things are falling back to shape slowly in this crisis situation. Kvitova is hopeful of the situation improving in order to enhance her chances of playing the tournament. "Hopefully the COVID-19 numbers and conditions around travel restrictions continue to improve in order to make the decision to play an easy one."

US Open US Open set to be held behind closed doors

The US Open is set to commence in August behind closed doors. Reportedly, New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave a go-ahead to the Grand Slam event amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will take extra precautions. The US Open is slated to run from August 31 to September 13 at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Serena Williams Serena Williams excited about the US Open

Serena Williams is planning to participate in the US Open. The six-time US Open champion said in a video shown during the US Tennis Association's tournament presentation on Wednesday that she "cannot wait to return" to New York. "I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect," she said.

Decision US Open: Several tennis stars unhappy with the decision

World number one Novak Djokovic is unhappy with the decision to stage the Championships in the wake of pandemic. Previously, Rafael Nadal reiterated tennis should not resume until it is "completely safe" for competitors. Meanwhile, Australia's Nick Kyrgios termed the decision "selfish". World number one Ashleigh Barty said she needs to be sure, before making a decision to play when tennis resumes.

