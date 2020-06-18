Former England cricket team skipper Andrew Strauss has emerged as a surprise candidate to become CEO of crisis-ridden Cricket Australia (CA) following the resignation of Kevin Roberts. Cricket Australia has been in a financial crisis since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report in The Australian, an influential figure in Cricket Australia has asked 43-year-old Strauss to apply for the post.

Cricket Australia Nick Hockley appointed as interim CA chief executive

Cricket Australia announced the departure of Kevin Roberts from its chief executive's role following an emergency board meeting, on Monday. The organization has appointed Nick Hockley, who was the T20 World Cup local organizing chief, as interim chief executive until a permanent replacement can be found. Reportedly, the governing body conducts a global search for the next long-term leader.

Roberts Why did Kevin Roberts depart?

The fate of Roberts was sealed on Monday night with the board members unanimously reaching the decision. His level of trust with players, state associations and the governing body's own staff plummeted with his poor handling of funds amid COVID-19 pandemic. It has been learned that the board had reservations about his ability to be CA's long-term chief.

Crisis Cricket Australia faced financial crisis under Roberts

Roberts took over the post from James Sutherland in October 2018 despite receiving criticism. Initially, he was given a three-year contract with the option extending two more in October 2018. Under him, the Men's team resurrected from the infamous Newlands scandal in 2018. However, the financial crisis forced him to mow down the staff costs by 80 per cent in the month of April.

Quote We'll take our time and do an extensive search: Heddings

CA chairman Earl Heddings said the board's job is to do an extensive search for a CEO. "One of the most important roles of the board is to appoint a CEO. We'll take our time and do an extensive search here and overseas," he said.

Strauss Strauss' candidature could lead to mixed emotions in the public

It has been reported that Strauss' candidature could lead to mixed emotions in the public, considering he played a leading role for England during their Ashes campaign in 2005, 2009 and 2010-11. Strauss also played a role in changing the culture in England cricket as ECB director, which helped the team to claim its maiden World Cup title last year.

Information Strauss had served as ECB's director of cricket