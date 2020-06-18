Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on a five-year deal. The 24-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at Leipzig for the rest of the Bundesliga season. He will link up with his new club in July, subject to passing a medical examination. Here are further details on the same.

Werner I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea: Werner

Werner posted a video on Twitter and said he feels this was the right step for him. "I'm incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club," said Werner.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I'm incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

Form Werner has been in dream form this season

Werner is enjoying a great season, having already scored 32 goals. He has also registered 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. He scored a goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf last night in gameweek 32 of the Bundesliga to take his league tally to 26. Notably, Werner has two games remaining this season to improve on those numbers.

Leipzig Werner won't feature for Leipzig in the UCL quarter-finals

Werner's July move means that he will not play for RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in August. Leipzig had booked their place after knocking out Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16. He thanked Leipzig and the fans for four fantastic years. "I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years," said Werner.

Second signing Werner is Chelsea's second signing for next season

Werner is now Chelsea's second signing for next season. Frank Lampard's side had earlier completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February. Chelsea are set to be stocked heavily in attack. Recently, veteran striker Olivier Giroud was handed a contract extension. Besides Giroud, the Blues have Tammy Abraham leading the line. Meanwhile, Werner's signing could end Michy Batshuayi's stint.

Impact Werner is one of the leading forwards

The 24-year-old Werner has established himself as a top striker over the course of the last four years with RB Leipzig. He is an exciting young player and has impressed largely in the Bundesliga. The former Stuttgart player is tactically flexible and can also play in wide positions, particularly when cutting inside from the left. He is a capable finisher with either foot.

Information Werner is a massive signing for Chelsea: Our take

Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig. He has scored 93 goals, besides making 40 assists. It's a statement of intent from Chelsea, who get a young quality striker in the ranks to bolster their attack further.

