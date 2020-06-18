-
18 Jun 2020
Chelsea agree to sign Timo Werner on a five-year deal
Written byRajdeep Saha
Sports
-
Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on a five-year deal.
The 24-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at Leipzig for the rest of the Bundesliga season.
He will link up with his new club in July, subject to passing a medical examination.
Here are further details on the same.
-
In this articleI am delighted to be signing for Chelsea: Werner Werner shares his message for Chelsea fans Werner has been in dream form this season Werner won't feature for Leipzig in the UCL quarter-finals Werner is Chelsea's second signing for next season Werner is one of the leading forwards Werner is a massive signing for Chelsea: Our take Official: Werner to join Chelsea
-
Werner
I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea: Werner
-
Werner posted a video on Twitter and said he feels this was the right step for him.
"I'm incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club," said Werner.
-
Twitter Post
Werner shares his message for Chelsea fans
-
To everyone at @ChelseaFC :— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020
I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!
See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt
-
Form
Werner has been in dream form this season
-
Werner is enjoying a great season, having already scored 32 goals.
He has also registered 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.
He scored a goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf last night in gameweek 32 of the Bundesliga to take his league tally to 26.
Notably, Werner has two games remaining this season to improve on those numbers.
-
Leipzig
Werner won't feature for Leipzig in the UCL quarter-finals
-
Werner's July move means that he will not play for RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in August.
Leipzig had booked their place after knocking out Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16.
He thanked Leipzig and the fans for four fantastic years.
"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years," said Werner.
-
Second signing
Werner is Chelsea's second signing for next season
-
Werner is now Chelsea's second signing for next season.
Frank Lampard's side had earlier completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February.
Chelsea are set to be stocked heavily in attack.
Recently, veteran striker Olivier Giroud was handed a contract extension.
Besides Giroud, the Blues have Tammy Abraham leading the line.
Meanwhile, Werner's signing could end Michy Batshuayi's stint.
-
Impact
Werner is one of the leading forwards
-
The 24-year-old Werner has established himself as a top striker over the course of the last four years with RB Leipzig.
He is an exciting young player and has impressed largely in the Bundesliga.
The former Stuttgart player is tactically flexible and can also play in wide positions, particularly when cutting inside from the left.
He is a capable finisher with either foot.
-
Information
Werner is a massive signing for Chelsea: Our take
-
Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig. He has scored 93 goals, besides making 40 assists. It's a statement of intent from Chelsea, who get a young quality striker in the ranks to bolster their attack further.
-
Twitter Post
Official: Werner to join Chelsea
-
🚨 Official: 🚨@TimoWerner will join @ChelseaFC at the end of the season 🏴💪— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 18, 2020
We would like to wish him the very best of luck in West London, and are sure that he'll keep the blue flag flying high over the capital! 🔵#OneStepBeyond #Werner pic.twitter.com/CP2G7k7K0O
Related Topics
- Bundesliga
- Champions League
- Chelsea
- Football
- Premier League
- RB Leipzig
- Timo Werner
- Timo Werner Chelsea
- Timo Werner Transfer News
- Transfer News
- 24-year-old Werner
- Ajax
- Chelsea FC
- Fortuna Dusseldorf
- Frank Lampard
- Giroud
- Hakim Ziyech
- Michy Batshuayi
- Olivier Giroud
- Stuttgart
- Tammy Abraham
- Tottenham Hotspur
- UEFA Champions League
- Werner