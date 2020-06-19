The Premier League 2019-20 season resumed on June 17 and the two matches that were in hand were played behind closed doors. The league was suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now we are all set to witness the clubs battling it out in gameweek 30. Here's everything that you need to know.

#TOTMUN Solskjaer looking for Pogba leadership

Manchester United face Tottenham tonight. Both the sides are bolstered by return of key players who had earlier suffered injuries. The focus will be on United mid-fielder Paul Pogba and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see some leadership on the pitch from him. "He [Paul] is a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch," said Solskjaer.

#AVLCHE Villa welcome Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Aston Villa, who earned a draw against Sheffield United this week, face fourth-placed Chelsea at home. It's a must-win scenario for Villa and they will want to spice things up and offer resistance. Chelsea are seeking a third consecutive victory in all competitions. They are also vying for a maiden away win in 2020. Meanwhile, Villa have collected 18 points from 14 home games.

City, Arsenal City and Arsenal in contrasting zones

Manchester City showed their authority in a 3-0 win against 10-man Arsenal at home this week. Pep Guardiola's side looks positive and will be hoping to enjoy their flow against a promising Burnley side. Meanwhile, Arsenal look bruised with injuries, suspension and the likeliness of missing out on Europe. Mikel Arteta has to get the confidence back when his side travel away to Brighton.

Merseyside derby Leaders Liverpool up against Everton in Merseyside derby

League leaders Liverpool are on the verge of lifting their maiden Premier League honor. The side has collected 82 points from 29 matches. The Reds are in line to break several Premier League records in the remainder of the season. They face arch-rivals Everton at Goodison Park. Liverpool enjoy a strong record against the Toffees and will aim for all three points.

Stat attack Crucial statistics ahead of Premier League, gameweek 30

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy needs one goal to register three figures in EPL (99). Watford have won three successive Premier League home games against Leicester. Southampton will be aiming to complete a top-flight league double over Norwich. However, the Saints have lost five of their last seven league matches. Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions.

Fixtures A look at the Premier League fixtures