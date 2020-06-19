Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema became the club's fifth all-time leading scorer with a double in a victory over Valencia. Real beat Valencia 3-0 in gameweek 29 which helped them close the gap on league leaders Barcelona to two points. Ex-Chelsea forward Eden Hazard set up his first goal before Benzema scored a stunning late volley. Here's more.

Record Benzema goes past Ferenc Puskas' tally

Benzema has now netted 243 goals in all competitions for Real in 503 matches. The Frenchman overtook Ferenc Puskas' tally, who had scored 242 goals. Benzema now has 21 goals in all competitions this season. This is the eighth occasion where Benzema got past the 20-goal mark in a campaign for Los Blancos.

Real vs Valencia Benzema, Asensio shine against Valencia

The 32-year-old Benzema got his second goal in the 86th minute. It was a superb piece of skill, involving a flick and volley which caused manager Zinedine Zidane to put his head in his hands in disbelief. His goal was assisted by substitute Marco Asensio, who also went on to score for the side with his first touch of the match.

Information Benzema goes past Eto' with this feat

Benzema is now ranked 12th in terms of highest number of goals amassed in La Liga. The Real Madrid ace has 164 La Liga goals and overcame former Barcelona star Samuel Eto' (162).

Hazard Eden Hazard is getting back to his best

Real are finding their feet and the return of Eden Hazard from injury has been a blessing. The Belgian is showing what he is capable of and for the second game in succession, he provided an assist. His partnership with Benzema is blossoming and that's a plus for Zidane. Hazard had joined from Chelsea for £150m in June 2019.

Information Real keep in touch with leaders Barcelona