On this day in 2018, England recorded the highest ever total in the history of One-Day Internationals (men's). Having won the first two ODIs, the hosts locked horns with Australia at Trent Bridge. England's top three shattered plethora of records by giving a run for the money to Australian bowlers. Here is how the match turned out to be a historic affair.

England England settled for a record 481

Batting first, England rode on a 159-run partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. While Roy departed for 82, the latter slammed a blistering ton. Bairstow later added 151 runs for the second wicket along with Alex Hales. Hales too broke the shackles, finishing as the highest run-scorer (147). Eventually, skipper Eoin Morgan's 30-ball 67 propelled England to a ground-breaking total of 481.

Records broken The records that were broken during the ODI

England registered the highest score in ODI history, beating their previous record (444/3 vs PAK, 2016). They also became the first ever side to reach the 450-run mark in ODIs. The run-fest came 11 days after New Zealand made the highest total in a women's ODI (490/4 vs IRE). Notably, Morgan became the first batsman to score 3,000 ODI runs in England and Wales.

Australia Australia were bowled out for 239

The Australian top order settled initially, however, the pressure of chasing a mammoth total derailed the team. Travis Head (51) and Marcus Stoinis (44) made useful contributions, but failed to capitalize. For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers, who finished with figures of 47/4. Moeen Ali claimed three scalps, while David Willey picked up two.

Information England's biggest ODI victory