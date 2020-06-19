Premier League gameweek 30 sees Tottenham take on Manchester United later tonight. Both sides are playing their first match after the league's resumption post a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tottenham have key players back in a crucial phase ahead, whereas, United too are strengthened on the same note. Here we present the complete match preview.

Team news Tottenham vs Man United: Team news and selection

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are set to start for Spurs in this high-octane clash. Giovani Lo Celso will have an injury assessed, whereas, Dele Alli has been banned for a social media post mocking coronavirus. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has recovered from a stress fracture and Paul Pogba is also set to return. However, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are injured.

#TOTMUN Both teams will be aiming to keep things tight

The game is expected to miss the desired intensity with players returning after three months. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will opt for a more defensive approach. He wouldn't want to lose the first game post resumption. Both teams are still in contention for a Champions League berth and a win for either side will serve as major boost. A crunch battle awaits both sides.

Return Key players' return a major boost for both sides

Both sides are heavily bolstered by return of key players in the mix. For United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options in mid-field. And one expects a selection headache, He can link Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together. Rashford's presence will lift the side. For Spurs, the headache surrounding who will score goals have disappeared with the return of Kane and Son.

Stat attack Tottenham vs United: The key stats

Tottenham have been winless in their last six games in all competitions. Man United are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions. They won eight games, scoring 29 times, besides keeping nine clean sheets. The Red Devils have only won four of their past 18 Premier League away matches. United mid-fielder Nemanja Matic could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Information Dream11, timing and TV listing