Mesut Ozil was left out of the squad in Arsenal's 0-3 loss against Manchester City in the Premier League this week. The senior player was a regular in manager Mikel Arteta's starting XI prior to football's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Arteta highlighted what the former Real Madrid playmaker must do to win his Arsenal place back.

Arteta's views This is when Arteta will put Ozil on the pitch

Arteta said that Ozil will come back to the side when he gives his best. "I'm the first one who wants Mesut at his best. I'll put him on the pitch when I think he can give his best," Arteta told reporters ahead of a Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Want Arteta wants to see Ozil step up

Arteta, who had left out Ozil against City due to tactical reasons, said he want to see him perform in a level. "The moment I see he is ready to do that again I will treat him like everyone else. I have been more than fair with him and he has responded in many games, the way I want. That's it," said the manager.

Views There's a lot that's happened to him [Ozil]: Arteta

Arteta feels Ozil will need a bit of time as he wasn't ready for the encounter against City. "There's a lot that's happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the time for every player. Sometimes they need a little bit of time," the Spaniard added. He also said it has been difficult to get players ready.

Conversation Arteta has been honest and clear with Ozil

When asked how Ozil reacted after being left out against City, Arteta said there are no issues with the German international. Meanwhile, Arteta also said he had a honest and clear conversation with Ozil. "What I can tell you is that it was a completely fine, honest and clear conversation. That's it."

Information Ozil has made just 23 appearances for Arsenal this season