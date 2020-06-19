Cricket Australia (CA) is all set to appoint a woman as CEO for the first time in history. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry opened up on the deserving fame candidates, who are line for the role. Previously, the cricket board appointed T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley in an interim role after Kevin Roberts resigned from the post. Here is more.

Christina Matthews Christina Matthews appears to be the front runner

Ellyse Perry backed former national wicketkeeper Christina Matthews to replace Kevin Roberts for the post. The 60-year-old is presently serving as Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Chief Executive Officer. In 2018, Matthews reached the final rounds of CA's hunt to replace James Sutherland as CEO. However, Roberts was preferred over her, owing to his management experience.

Do you know? Matthews carries the required experience

Christina Matthews is Australia's most capped (20) female Test player. Notably, she is one of three women to hold a CEO position at a first-class cricket association, globally. The incumbent Australian men's coach Justin Langer has also praised her in past.

Support Perry advocates Christina Matthews' appointment

Perry believes Cricket Australia should place its bet on Christina Matthews. "I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time," Perry told reporters in a video call. She added, "I know Chris was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role. I don't think its something that's new."

Role Perry highlights the role of women in Cricket Australia

Perry added the likes of Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame have already strengthened the board. "We've got a number of women working in high executive roles, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple," she added. "They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate. So, yeah, I think there's some really strong representation within cricket and leadership in the organisation already."

