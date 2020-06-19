Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists the club is "pretty relaxed" about keeping Ben Chilwell, despite interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City. The Blues are in the market for a left-back and Chilwell is their principle target this summer. Meanwhile, Manchester City are also keen in landing the England international. Here's what Rodgers said about Chilwell.

Chilwell 'He [Chilwell] is a fantastic boy to work with'

When asked whether Leicester City would be tempted to sell amid interest from Chelsea and City, Rodgers said they are pretty relaxed. He also praised the 23-year-old defender. "I'm sure you can imagine the answer. We are pretty relaxed on it. He is a fantastic boy to work with and he's very driven to help us achieve what we want to," claimed Rodgers.

Situation Leicester not considering a similar situation like Maguire for Chilwell

One expects the likes of Chelsea and Man City to submit bids for the talented Chilwell. Last summer, Leicester played hard ball over Harry Maguire, who finally joined Manchester United for a record £80m. This was after Maguire expressed his interest to leave the Foxes. However, Rodgers said the club isn't thinking of selling Chilwell to get a desired amount of money.

Indication Chilwell hasn't indicated he wants to leave Leicester

Rodgers said Chilwell hasn't given any indication he wants to leave the club this summer. "All you can ever do is create an environment where players will feel they can improve and develop, and enjoy their football," said Rodgers in a press conference. "But I also recognize players may well look beyond Leicester City. I've never felt that with Ben."

Praise He's a huge talent and for me: Rodgers on Chilwell

The former Liverpool boss praised Chilwell and said the latter has what it takes to be an elite player. "He's a huge talent and for me he can be one of the world's best left-backs. He's understanding here what it takes every single day and what it takes to be an elite player in terms of lifestyle and professionalism," Rodgers said.

EPL 2019-20 Premier League: Leicester want to finish strongly

With nine games left, Leicester are eight points above Manchester United. The Foxes are closing in on a place in next season's Champions League. For now, the focus for Leicester will be to get the job done. "We still want to finish the season strongly and he is very committed and focused on doing that," said Rodgers.

Chelsea Chelsea want to sign Leicester's Ben Chilwell this summer