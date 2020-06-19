Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan believes the team carries the potential to win the impending edition of Asia Cup. The 32-year-old backed his spin bowling contingent, stating the players are being primed for the shortest format. Notably, the Asia Cup will be a 20-over affair this year, which will serve as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Here is more.

"We have focused more on T20 players. So if it's possible that we play Asia Cup, T20 WC or bilateral series against Zimbabwe, we should be fully prepared. I hope that we will be fully prepared in the camp for the upcoming competitions,'' said Afghan.

Earlier this month, the Afghanistan players returned to training as the Afghanistan Cricket Board commenced a month-long camp in Kabul. Notably, the camp is being closely monitored by the ICC, WHO, and Afghanistan's Health Ministry. Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman were some of the eminent names who resumed training.

"The camp has been very important, because if you look at the last few years, nothing has happened in the world of cricket that has made the world so complicated. That is why the camp was so much needed and in this regard," he added.

Afghan highlighted the credentials of Afghanistan's spinners. "We're considering the Asia Cup or the T20 World Cup is going to be held. For this very reason, we have put on this training camp," he said. "Our goal will be to play better cricket in the Asia Cup because the games are going to be played in Asia, and our spinners are world-famous."

