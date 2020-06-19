The Pakistan touring party will be tested twice for COVID-19 in the space of three days before leaving for England. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, the two tests will be taken on Monday and Wednesday respectively before the cricketers assemble in Lahore for departure. Reportedly, the special charted flight will carry the Pakistan contingent on June 28. Here is more.

First test The first test will be taken in respective areas

The initial test will be taken in players' respective areas of residence. "The first test will be taken in players' and officials' respective cities and areas of residence," the source said. "The players will assemble in Lahore on Wednesday and the Board has arranged for a bio-secure floor for them in a five-star hotel where they'll stay in isolation before taking the chartered flight."

Second test Players will be tested in Lahore

The source added the second test will be taken in Lahore. If any player or official tests positive for COVID-19, he will not travel to England. In that case, the players who have been included in the reserves list, shall step in as replacement. Previously, PCB named Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz as reserves for the tour.

Information PCB set to sign MoU with England cricket board

The PCB is expected to sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, which outlines the terms and conditions for the tour which will last until September.

Families Families won't accompany players, officials during England tour

Previously, PCB barred families of players and officials to travel alongside the contingent in the tour. The step was taken as a part of precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the touring party is required to spend 14 days in quarantine prior to the Test series. Meanwhile, the three-match series is expected to begin on July 30.

Squad Here is Pakistan's 29-man squad for England tour