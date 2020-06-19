Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's future in Indian cricket has been shrouded in mystery since the 2019 World Cup semi-final. A number of former cricketers have already voiced opinion on the long-standing debate. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to initiate training camp for players soon, a new speculation regarding the 38-year-old has taken shape. Here is more.

MSK Prasad Dhoni should be a part of training camp: MSK Prasad

The likes of MSK Prasad, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh and Deep Dasgupta have contrasting opinions on Dhoni's participation. The former selector feels Dhoni should be in the squad, if the training camp is a lead-up to T20 WC. "If it is happening and you are just looking at the camp as a pre-cursor to the tournament, then MS should definitely be there," he said.

Ashish Nehra Nehra banks on Dhoni's experience

Dhoni hasn't played competitive cricket since July 2019. He had pinned his comeback hopes on the Indian Premier League, however, the tournament got deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra said he will still bank on Dhoni's experience. "Dhoni will be in my team, but the bigger question is whether he wants to play. It's what Dhoni wants at the end," he said.

Harbhajan Singh 'Youngsters should be picked over Dhoni'

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has a contrasting view on Dhoni. He believes the management should prefer youngsters over him. "I would like to see Suryakumar Yadav, the young U-19 leg-spinner (Ravi Bishnoi) and Yashasvi Jaiswal in that camp. They should get a chance to interact with the senior players. No one deserves it more than Surya, who should be in T20 team," Harbhajan said.

Deep Dasgupta 'Won't rule Dhoni out if he has a good IPL'

Deep Dasgupta reiterated the management should communicate with the Indian wicket-keeper regarding his role. "If Dhoni is a part of that camp, it will be six weeks with the next batch of keepers who can pick his brains. I would not rule him out if he has a good IPL. Say he gets 500 runs for CSK, can you ignore him then?" he asked.

Future Dhoni's recent records in limited-overs cricket