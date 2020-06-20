Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw in gameweek 30 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Both teams played their first game after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Steven Bergwijn scored the opening goal of the match with a superb individual effort. United upped the tempo, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty. Here are the records broken.

#TOTMUN How did the match pan out?

Manchester United started the game strongly and had more of possession and a couple of chances. However, Steven Bergwijn's individual effort ruffled United's feathers. The youngster buried Harry Maguire with pace and his powerful shot was too heavy for David de Gea. The Spaniard made an excellent save next, with Spurs gaining control. United dominated the show after half-time and leveled things.

Stats Bergwijn scripts a record, United unbeaten in 12 games

Tottenham failed to register a single win across competitions in seven successive games. Manchester United are now unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions. However, United have managed just four wins in 19 Premier League away matches. Bergwijn became just the second Spurs player to score in each of his first three home league appearances for the club after Rafael van der Vaart in 2010-11.

Premier League Spurs stay eighth, United climb to 46 points

Spurs remained eighth with 42 points from 30 matches. This was Tottenham's ninth draw of the EPL 2019-20 season. United stay fifth and cut the gap with Chelsea to just two points. However, things could change with Sheffield United looking to go above the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Wolves are also in fray and can level the show.

Information Fernandes scores fourth United goal, special milestone for Matic

Bruno Fernandes scored his fourth goal for Manchester United since joining the club in the winter transfer window. Nemanja Matic made his 200th Premier League appearance after coming on as a second half substitute.

