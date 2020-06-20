The Bundesliga 2019-20 season is drawing to an end with two gameweeks to go. Gameweek 33 takes place on Saturday with all nine games to be played. Earlier this week, Bayern Munich were declared the Bundesliga champions. The Baravarians will hope to finish strongly. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen and Gladbach are vying for a Champions League berth. Here is all that you need to know.

Bayern Bayern hoping to maintain their supremacy against Freiburg

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich host Freiburg and Hansi Flick's side will be aiming to get all three points. Bayern have won 11 successive Bundesliga matches and are unbeaten in 16. They have scored a staggering 93 goals so far. With Robert Lewandowski in prime form, Freiburg could be in danger. The visitors haven't won an away game against Bayern in 19 attempts.

Clash Dortmund and Leipzig gear up for an exciting battle

In the clash of second versus third, Borussia Dortmund face RB Leipzig away from home in a crunch encounter. Both teams are vying for the second place. A win for Dortmund (66 points) will assure them second place, whereas, Leipzig (63 points) need a win to book a place in the Champions League. Dortmund are unbeaten against Leipzig in their last four meetings.

Battle Leverkusen and Gladbach aiming to fight for top-four finish

Bayer Leverkusen and Gladbach are vying to book their places in the top four. Leverkusen are fourth with 60 points, whereas, Gladbach have 59. Leverkusen face an away test against Hertha Berlin, whereas, Gladbach are up against bottom-placed Paderborn. A win for both sides will keep them in the hunt and they would want Leipzig to get beaten.

Key players Bundesliga, gameweek 33: Players to watch out for

Lewandowski has amassed 31 goals this campaign and he will want to finish on a high. Thomas Muller has 20 assists under his belt and the Bayern veteran is on course to beat Kevin De Bruyne's record. Timo Werner, who is set to join Chelsea next month, will hope to give his best for Leipzig. He has 26 goals under his belt this season.

Information Here are the fixtures and timing