Everton face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday. Both teams are set to play their first game after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool were amazing before the season got suspended and Jurgen Klopp's men will be aiming for the maximum. Here we look at the complete preview.

Team news Merseyside derby: Team news and selection

Everton have issues in mid-field, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph ruled out. Meanwhile, the Toffees are also without defender Yerry Mina and winger Theo Walcott. Andre Gomes is available though. Liverpool have no new injury concerns, with goalkeeper Alisson fit after a hip issue. Forward Mohamed Salah and full-back Andy Robertson are set to feature after overcoming fitness concerns.

#EVELIV Everton will want to be composed at the back

One expects a close game between the two sides in the Merseyside derby. Everton wouldn't want to get exposed and could prefer a three-man defensive line. Carlo Ancelotti's side will need to be focused and sharp at the back to be more composed. For the Reds, their front three will need to set the pace. If they can maintain the intensity, Liverpool will win.

Stats Everton vs Liverpool: Here are the key stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 matches against Everton across competitions. The Toffees are unbeaten at home in the past seven league games (W4, D3). Everton could become the first club to concede 2,500 top-flight home goals. Liverpool's record of 27 wins, one draw and one defeat is the best by any side after 29 matches in the history of the top five European leagues.

Views Jurgen Klopp shares his views ahead of the derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said despite no fans available, it's a derby which will be crucial for both teams involved. "So we have to use the circumstances, not suffer from that. That means there's a game between Everton and Liverpool, which is still a derby and important for both teams for different reasons. That's what we are looking forward to," said Klopp.

