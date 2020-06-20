Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is set to leave the club if a deal can be agreed with another club, confirmed manager Pep Guardiola. Sane has rejected a contract extension and is determined to seek new pastures. City had held talks with Sane for close to two years and have given up hope in persuading him to stay. Here's more on Sane.

Transfer news £62m Sane is Bayern's number one target

Earlier, it was reported that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have already held talks with City regarding Sane. Sane is Bayern's number one target this summer and the club offered £36m for him. However, City are demanding £62m for the winger they signed from Schalke in 2016 for £37m. Bayern head coach Hansi Flick said that wide players would be one of his transfer priorities.

Contract Leroy said he doesn't want to extend the contract: Guardiola

Sane has turned down multiple renewal offers, but Pep has not ruled out the 24-year-old staying at the club until his contract expires in 2021. "Leroy said he doesn't want to extend the contract so it means he wants to leave and it is going to happen this summer or when he is out of contract," said Guardiola ahead of a clash against Burnley.

Situation City relaxed about Sane situation, could run down his contract

Last month, a report in the BBC stated that City are relaxed about Sane's situation and aren't in a hurry to offload him. City are happy to keep Sane next season if no deal is agreed. Sane had signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 when he joined from Schalke. City are keen to stand firm in their valuation of Sane.

Comments Sane wants to play for another club, says Guardiola

Guardiola added that if City are able to agree a deal with another club, Sane will depart. "City have talked to me, they've offered two or three times to extend his contract, he rejected so it means he wants to play somewhere else. If, at the end of this season, we arrive at an agreement with another club, he is going to leave."

Campaign Sane hasn't featured for City in the 2019-20 campaign

Bayern wanted to sign Sane last summer but he suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has not played since during the 2019-20 campaign. Sane was on the verge of making his first-team comeback prior to the suspension of the Premier League amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was an unused substitute against Arsenal earlier this week.

Information Sane was terrific for City over the last two seasons