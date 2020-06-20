Manchester United returned to action with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek 30 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. The league was suspended back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. United, who are fifth in the EPL, are vying for a Champions League berth. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could play a significant role for United. We analyze their importance.

Partnership The prospect of Pogba-Fernandes partnership had garnered interest

When United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, fans and pundits were keen to see the Portuguese play alongside Pogba. However, things didn't materialize with Pogba out injured. Fernandes came in and had an instant impact, scoring three goals and accounting for three assists in nine matches. United found their feet and went unbeaten in 11 matches across competitions before football was suspended.

Pogba, Fernandes We finally got a glimpse of the two playing together

With Premier League clubs returning back to training last month, Pogba and Fernandes got to get a glimpse of each other. The work started with United seeing how these two can fit into the system together. Against Spurs, Pogba came on as a second half substitute and the two shared the pitch together for the first time. And well, they impressed largely.

#TOTMUN How did the duo impact the clash against Tottenham?

United troubled Spurs on 2-3 occasions, however, there was no luck against a well organized side. But great players change games and after being out for six months, Pogba demonstrated he has the creativity to make things count. Pogba tricked Eric Drier and drew a foul to win a penalty. Fernandes converted from the spot in an elegant manner to help United draw 1-1.

Partnership Solskjaer wants to build a partnership between Pogba and Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is keen to build on the partnership between Pogba and Fernandes. "It is a partnership that we want to build on. They have trained together now they have had half an hour on the pitch together. We want the best players on the pitch, of course, and want to find a balance in the team," he told BBC.

Matches What's expected in the upcoming matches?

Pogba will not be rushed with games coming at a fast pace. One expects a swift transition with eight games remaining in the league. However, the two will get chances to play alongside each other in nearly every game if not for whole 90 minutes. With five substitutions allowed per match, United will rotate heavily and keep players fit.

Our take Pogba and Fernandes can help United largely