Chelsea mid-fielder N'Golo Kante is happy at the club and doesn't want to switch pastures, according to a report in ESPN. The report adds that Kante has not been told by Chelsea that they intended to sell him as reports were suggesting on Friday. Kante is looking forward to help Chelsea in the Premier League season remainder, besides the new campaign. Here's more.

Sale Chelsea are not thinking about selling Kante

The 29-year-old mid-fielder joined Chelsea in the summer 2016 from Leicester for €36 million and signed a new five-year deal in 2018. Kante's current deal ends in June 2023. Chelsea have never mentioned that they want to sell Kante in any discussions with the player or his agent. He is available for Chelsea this weekend as the Premier League resumed after a three-month suspension.

Report The Times had reported that Chelsea want to offload Kante

According to a report in The Times, it was said that Chelsea are willing to sell Kante to raise extra transfer funds. Manager Frank Lampard has already brought Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to Stamford Bridge and wants to add more depth by securing further reinforcements. Kante could be sold to finance such deals, with Chelsea's stance alerting long-term suitors Real Madrid.

Chelsea The story of Chelsea in the transfer market

Earlier, Chelsea secured the transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. The forward, who signed a five-year deal, will join Chelsea next month. Werner is now Chelsea's second signing for next season. Frank Lampard's side had earlier completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February. The club is also said to be heavily interested in Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

Need Chelsea need Kante to fight for the title next season