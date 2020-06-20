Family members of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department confirmed on Friday. A senior official said the wife of Snehasish, who is the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, tested positive. Notably, Snehasish's mother-in-law and father-in-law were also diagnosed with the disease last week. Here is more on the same.

"All four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," the official said.

A former First-class cricketer, Snehasish, has been living in his Mominpur residence of late. Reportedly, his domestic help was also found to be positive, The official told all the respective members are undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in the city and are presently stable. Meanwhile, Snehasish has tested negative for COVID-19 and will stay in home isolation for a while.

Another official added that further tests will be done on Saturday. A call on whether to discharge them or not, will be taken on the basis of test results. "Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests," an official at the nursing home stated. In India, the coronavirus cases have surged massively since the last month.

India are facing the wrath of the deadly coronavirus more than ever. The total number of cases in the nation are about to touch the 4,00,000-mark. Furthermore, over 12,000 deaths have already been reported, with the number expected to soar.

