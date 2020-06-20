Australian batsman Steve Smith opened up on his off-field equation with Virat Kohli. Speaking on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Smith lavished praise on the Indian captain for leading Team India to new heights. He also acknowledged Kohli's gesture, asking the crowd to stop booing the former Australian skipper, during the 2019 World Cup clash. Here is more.

Quote Here is what Smith said on Kohli

"I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field," Smith said.

WC 2019 Smith talks about Kohli's incredible gesture

Smith highlighted how the Indian captain urged the crowd to stop booing the Australian team, during the 2019 World Cup. The whole action transpired when India locked horns with Australia at The Oval. Incidentally, the spectators lambasted Smith with ball-tampering remarks. "Virat's gesture in the WC to the fans that were giving me and Warner little bit of a stick," he added.

Do you know? Virat Kohli received the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

During the match, Kohli was batting before he walked towards the stand from which the boos culminated. He asked the fans to clap, instead. Earlier this year, he was conferred with the 'Spirit of Cricket' award by the ICC for his actions.

Captaincy Smith lauds Kohli's captaincy

Smith lauded Kohli's captaincy, stating he is eagerly waiting for Team India to visit Down Under later this year for the proposed four-Test series. "He is a terrific guy and the way he has led India has been amazing. They are an amazing side and can't wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something special," concluded Smith.

Test series India will tour Down Under in December