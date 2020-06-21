There is little doubt that Rohit Sharma is one the greatest limited-overs batsmen in modern day cricket. Having earned a promotion in the batting order in 2013, the right-handed appears to be unstoppable. In 2019, Rohit started afresh in the longest format as an opener. Meanwhile, India's premier batsman will be looking to stamp his dominance in Test cricket, this season.

Career A look at Rohit's Test career

Rohit played his debut Test match against West Indies in 2013, at the Eden Gardens. He entered the record books by having slammed a hundred in his maiden Test innings. His 177-run knock was followed by a spell-binding 111 in the Mumbai Test. Overall, Rohit has amassed 2,141 from 32 Tests at an average of 46.54. He also has six tons to his name.

Graph Rohit's batting graph plummeted following his debut

Rohit's batting graph in Test cricket plunged right after his maiden series. While the 33-year-old continued to make huge strides in white-ball cricket, he could not cement his Test spot. Notably, he mustered only 1,585 runs at 39.62, from his debut (2013) to 2018. However, the tables turned around last year, when he was promoted as an opener.

Information Rohit made merry with the bat in 2019

In 2019, Rohit's Test average climbed over 90 as he racked up 556 runs from five Tests. The tally included three tons and a double ton, which came against South Africa. He also became the first Indian opener to score centuries in all three formats.

Overseas Will Rohit improve his overseas record?

Rohit's Test form in foreign conditions has always been under the scanner. Even after getting salubrious starts, the Indian opener has failed to capitalize on them. He has only managed to score 816 runs overseas at 26.32 and is yet to register a maiden ton. The Indian batsman will be aiming to improve his overseas record in the impending season.

Opening Rohit will be tested at the top

Skipper Virat Kohli's gamble of handing the opening slot to Rohit reaped dividends for India, last year. The latter truly owned the spot with precision. Notwithstanding, Rohit still needs to prove himself at the top in testing conditions. Interestingly, he has not altered his strokeplay even after getting his role changed. It remains to be seen how he faces fast bowling away from home.

Australia An intense battle awaits Rohit Down Under

Imagine a fiery Mitchell Starc running full-throttle towards Rohit Sharma at The Gabba. The battle doesn't get any more intense! Rightly so, Rohit's immediate target would be to prepare for the impending four-match series Down Under. His weakness against the in-swingers will duly be targeted by the likes of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood. Rohit would want to shut the critics, this time around.

Data Test record in Australia