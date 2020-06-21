Gameweek 30 of the Premier League season has seen six matches already been played so far. Notably, four games were held on Saturday. Arsenal suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Brighton to suffer a blow. Wolves moved up to sixth with a win over West Ham. Watford and Leicester City played out a draw, whereas, Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth. Here are the records broken.

#BHAARS Brighton's late show down Arsenal: Here are the stats

Brighton picked up their 100th victory in all competitions at the Amex Stadium since moving here in 2011. Arsenal have conceded the second-most goals via set-pieces this season (13). Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has provided 11 assists across competitions this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had seven shots against Brighton. It's the highest number of shots he has had in a single match without scoring.

#WATLEI Dawson and Chilwell shine for Watford and Leicester respectively

Watford and Leicester City played out a stunning draw with both goals coming in stoppage-time. Craig Dawson scored his first goal in the Premier League in 31 appearances. He had last scored in February 2018. Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell has notched two goals in his past five EPL appearances. The Foxes have managed just four wins in their past 14 Premier League games.

#WHUWOL Raul Jimenez sets a new record for Wolves

Raul Jimenez set the record for most goals scored by a Wolves player in a single EPL campaign (14). He had scored 13 goals last season. Wolves are unbeaten in six league matches and have registered five clean sheets. Jimenez and Adama Traore have combined for nine league goals this season. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has a 100% win record against the Hammers.

#BOUCRY Palace win fourth successive league game

Crystal Palace moved up to ninth to draw level with Tottenham on points (42). They are above Arsenal now in the table. Palace have won four consecutive Premier League games. Bournemouth have now lost seven EPL games in 2020. The Cherries have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their past 13 league matches. They have conceded 25 goals in this spell.

Table How has the Premier League table shaped up?

Leicester gained one point to maintain an eight-point gap (54) over fifth-placed Manchester United (46). Wolves are in level with United on points after a 2-0 win. They are very much in the race for Champions League qualification. Palace will be eyeing a place in Europe after beating Bournemouth 2-0. Watford are 16th and are above West Ham and Bournemouth.