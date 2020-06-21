The newly introduced 3TC (three-team cricket) match is set to be postponed with the organizers feeling the need of more preparation. Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a brief statement, on Saturday, on behalf of the event's partners. According to the statement, the cricket board is still waiting for government to give a go-ahead, amid COVID-19 pandemic. Here is more.

Quote Here is the official statement

"The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June," the statement read.

Twitter Post Cricket South Africa's official tweet

Statement from the partners in the Solidarity match



The new dates will be announced soon

The three-team cricket match was scheduled to be held at the SuperSport Park on June 27. However, the organisers will look for a new window in the upcoming days, to stage the match. "Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course," the statement added.

Match Three teams to compete in a 36-over match

The newly introduced format will see three teams competing in a single match, played over 36 overs. Several marquee Proteas cricketers will be a part of the match, named the 'Solidarity Cup'. Notably, the match will be a fundraiser, while the funds will be transferred to those in the cricket community who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidelines The guidelines that were announced

Earlier, CSA's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, said strict protocols will be followed during the match. The match will be played behind closed doors, in the presence of 200 officials. Moreover, the players will arrive at the venue three days prior to the match. They will also be kept under a bio-secure environment. In the stadium, everyone will be required to wear masks.

Squads Here are the three squads