Last updated on Jun 21, 2020, 01:20 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Gameweek 33 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season had some breathtaking moments.
Champions Bayern Munich continued their march, with Robert Lewandowski firing all cylinders.
Erling Haaland assured all three points for Borussia Dortmund.
Gladbach gained momentum in pursuit of a top-four finish, whereas, Bayer Leverkusen missed the trick.
Woes continued for Schalke after a defeat against Wolfsburg.
Here we present the key takeaways.
Bayern have the best striker in European football in the form of Lewandowski.
The senior Polish forward reached 48 goals in all competitions this season.
His brace saw him get to 33 goals in the Bundesliga season. This is the most by a non German player in a single campaign.
Bayern trounced Freiburg 3-1 and have 96 goals under their belt.
Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 2-0 to confirm second place in the Bundesliga season.
Young forward Haaland was the chief architect for their win.
Haaland has shown he has all the qualities to be a top forward and could help Dortmund challenge Bayern next season.
With 13 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances, Haaland is a treat.
Notably, he joined Dortmund in the winter transfer window.
Leverkusen were beaten after an unconvincing performance against Hertha.
The loss has dashed hopes of Champions League qualification for the side.
The only way for Leverkusen to make it to the UCL is by winning the final match of the season and hope Gladbach suffers a defeat.
Leverkusen have 60 points, whereas, Gladbach have 62.
Gladbach will be relieved with a stunning 3-1 victory against Paderborn.
The win has helped the side to take matters on their own hand.
Gladbach know that a draw is enough to help them earn a top-four berth in the final gameweek.
Gladbach have a better goal difference than Leverkusen.
Meanwhile, Leipzig have assured themselves of a top-four finish despite being beaten.
Augsburg secured their 10th straight season in Bundesliga football.
A fight for the sixth position could get settled on the final gameweek, with both Hoffeinheim and Wolfsburg enjoying massive wins.
Hoffenheim downed Union Berlin 4-0, whereas, Wolfsburg thrashed Schalke 4-1.
Both are on 49 points at the moment.
Schalke have fallen from grace and suffered their sixth loss since the season resumed last month.
