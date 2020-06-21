Gameweek 33 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season had some breathtaking moments. Champions Bayern Munich continued their march, with Robert Lewandowski firing all cylinders. Erling Haaland assured all three points for Borussia Dortmund. Gladbach gained momentum in pursuit of a top-four finish, whereas, Bayer Leverkusen missed the trick. Woes continued for Schalke after a defeat against Wolfsburg. Here we present the key takeaways.

Bayern Unstoppable Lewandowski needs to be celebrated

Bayern have the best striker in European football in the form of Lewandowski. The senior Polish forward reached 48 goals in all competitions this season. His brace saw him get to 33 goals in the Bundesliga season. This is the most by a non German player in a single campaign. Bayern trounced Freiburg 3-1 and have 96 goals under their belt.

Dortmund Haaland could take Dortmund to places next season

Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 2-0 to confirm second place in the Bundesliga season. Young forward Haaland was the chief architect for their win. Haaland has shown he has all the qualities to be a top forward and could help Dortmund challenge Bayern next season. With 13 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances, Haaland is a treat. Notably, he joined Dortmund in the winter transfer window.

Leverkusen Blow for Leverkusen after defeat against Hertha

Leverkusen were beaten after an unconvincing performance against Hertha. The loss has dashed hopes of Champions League qualification for the side. The only way for Leverkusen to make it to the UCL is by winning the final match of the season and hope Gladbach suffers a defeat. Leverkusen have 60 points, whereas, Gladbach have 62.

Race UCL race: What does it mean for Gladbach and Leipzig?

Gladbach will be relieved with a stunning 3-1 victory against Paderborn. The win has helped the side to take matters on their own hand. Gladbach know that a draw is enough to help them earn a top-four berth in the final gameweek. Gladbach have a better goal difference than Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Leipzig have assured themselves of a top-four finish despite being beaten.

Other takeaways Augsburg gain safety, Schalke fall from grace