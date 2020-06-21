31-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski is continuing to have a dream season in terms of scoring goals for fun. The Pole played a distinct role for the Bavarians in helping them win an eighth successive Bundesliga title. And on Saturday, he scripted a new record after scoring a brace against Freiburg. Here we analyze his contributions over the seasons.

Bundesliga Lewandowski has been a consistent force in the Bundesliga

Lewandowski made his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2010. After amassing just eight goals in the league that season, Lewandowski changed gears thereafter. Since the 2011-12 season, he has hit double digits every campaign. His tally in these nine seasons read 22, 24, 20, 17, 30, 30, 29, 22, 33. The numbers are unbelievable for Lewandowski, who has amassed 235 career Bundesliga goals.

Best strikers Lewandowski is the best striker in the world

There is no doubt that when it comes to rate the top strikers in football, Lewandowski leads the line. With 342 career club goals in the last 10 seasons, he has taken the world by storm. Argentine Sergio Aguero has scored 281 goals in this phase and he deserves a special mention. Notably, Aguero has hit double digits for 14 successive seasons.

Tally Lewandowski set to break the 50-goal mark this season

Lewandowski had earlier become the first player this season to go past 40 goals across competitions. He has 48 goals under his belt in just 41 matches. With one league game to go and the resumption of Champions League in August, he is primed to get past the 50-goal tally. Notably, Lewandowski has 40-plus goals for Bayern in five successive seasons.

Impressive Lewandowski scripted this record on Saturday

Champions Bayern, who beat Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday, saw the sensational Lewandowski notch a brace. His 33-goal tally is the most by a non German player in a single campaign. Lewandowski already has the most goals by a foreigner in the Bundesliga. He will be targeting to become the second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history next season by going past Klaus Fischer (268 goals).

Honors 8th Bundesliga title will be special for Lewandowski