Last updated on Jun 21, 2020, 02:54 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
31-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski is continuing to have a dream season in terms of scoring goals for fun.
The Pole played a distinct role for the Bavarians in helping them win an eighth successive Bundesliga title.
And on Saturday, he scripted a new record after scoring a brace against Freiburg.
Here we analyze his contributions over the seasons.
Lewandowski made his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2010.
After amassing just eight goals in the league that season, Lewandowski changed gears thereafter.
Since the 2011-12 season, he has hit double digits every campaign.
His tally in these nine seasons read 22, 24, 20, 17, 30, 30, 29, 22, 33.
The numbers are unbelievable for Lewandowski, who has amassed 235 career Bundesliga goals.
There is no doubt that when it comes to rate the top strikers in football, Lewandowski leads the line.
With 342 career club goals in the last 10 seasons, he has taken the world by storm.
Argentine Sergio Aguero has scored 281 goals in this phase and he deserves a special mention.
Notably, Aguero has hit double digits for 14 successive seasons.
Lewandowski had earlier become the first player this season to go past 40 goals across competitions.
He has 48 goals under his belt in just 41 matches.
With one league game to go and the resumption of Champions League in August, he is primed to get past the 50-goal tally.
Notably, Lewandowski has 40-plus goals for Bayern in five successive seasons.
Champions Bayern, who beat Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday, saw the sensational Lewandowski notch a brace.
His 33-goal tally is the most by a non German player in a single campaign.
Lewandowski already has the most goals by a foreigner in the Bundesliga.
He will be targeting to become the second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history next season by going past Klaus Fischer (268 goals).
Lewandowski has lifted eight Bundesliga titles in his career.
He has won two with Dortmund and six with Bayern.
The title won this campaign will be a special one for him given what he has gone on to achieve individually and with the team.
He will be shifting his focus on the Champions League mini-tournament next, which had got suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
