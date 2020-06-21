Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said the Reds won't stop after winning the Premier League 2019-20 title. The Dutchman added that Liverpool want to take their form into next season and launch a title bid. Liverpool take on Everton tonight at the Merseyside derby in gameweek 30 of the Premier League. Here's what the central defender had to say.

Views We want to keep going, says Van Dijk

Van Dijk believes sealing the Premier League title can help Liverpool reach yet greater heights next term. "With two wins, we will be champions; but it doesn't stop there," Van Dijk told the Mail on Sunday. "We want to keep going, we want to take it into next season as well because that will start pretty quickly after the last game of this season."

Liverpool Liverpool need two wins to wrap up the title

Liverpool dominated the show and picked up 82 points from 29 games prior to the season getting suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, EPL resumed earlier this week and Liverpool need two wins to wrap up the title. One expects the Reds to march on and aim for the maximum, besides setting several records in this process. They have been ruthless this term.

Tone What Liverpool does now will set the tone for 2020-21

Van Dijk said that manager Jurgen Klopp has told the players whatever they do in the last nine games this season, will help them set the tone for 2020-21. "The manager spoke to us as well and said that what we do in these last nine games will set the tone for next season as well," the former Southampton player said.

Next level Winning the league could take Liverpool to the next level

Van Dijk said Liverpool can be a team that can keep progressing and winning the leaguecan take them to the next level. "We can be a team that can keep progressing. We have players who can progress and make big steps in their development. Winning the league would be a big experience that could take them to the next level," he opined.

Title 'Everyone knows how difficult it is to retain the title'