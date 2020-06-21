West Indies all-rounder Kirk Edwards admitted that he had to hold back tears when Sachin Tendulkar gave his retirement speech at the Wankhede Stadium in 2013. He revealed a number of his team-mates, including Chris Gayle got emotional, listening to the Indian maestro. Edwards added it was a touching moment for the entire cricket fraternity. Here is more.

Quote 'It was a very emotional moment for me', says Edwards

"I was next to Gayle as well. Both of us were tearing up. We tried to not let water fall out. It was a very touching moment. Knowing that you're never gonna see this guy in the park again playing cricket," Edwards CricTracker.

Test match Tendulkar's 200th Test match ended in an emphatic manner

Sachin Tendulkar' 200th Test match was celebrated widely in India as the hosts took on West Indies, at his home ground Wankhede. It was rather a one-sided affair with the visitors getting trounced by an innings and 126 runs. Although Rohit Sharma slammed a blistering ton, Tendulkar's farewell knock grabbed the eyeballs. The latter racked up a well-crafted 74 off 118 deliveries.

Farewell A retirement speech that moved everybody

The Darren Sammy-led side gave Tendulkar a guard of honour as he walked out into the middle. Meanwhile, the Master Blaster delivered a spell-binding speech at the post-match presentation. His captivating words didn't let the crowd move an inch. "Time has flown by rather quickly, but the memories you have left with me will always be with me forever and ever," Tendulkar signed off.

Information A look at Tendulkar's unbreakable records

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar, who is deemed the 'God' of cricket, aggregated a record 34,357 runs in his 24-year-old international career. He is the leading run-scorer in both Test (15,921) and ODI cricket (18,426). Tendulkar also owns hundred international centuries, a record still unmatched.

Motivation He gave me the required confidence: Edwards