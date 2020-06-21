Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has furnished video footage of the second Test against South Africa in 2018 to prove his injury and that he deserves an insurance payout of USD 1.53 million for losing his Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The pacer had missed the whole of IPL 2018 season. Here's more on the same.

Lawsuit Starc had filed a lawsuit in the Victorian County Court

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Starc had filed a lawsuit in the Victorian County Court last year against the insurers of his IPL deal. The report added, Starc, who is represented by Mills Oakley Lawyers, was suing a syndicate of Lloyd's of London. It is a long-running insurance market where coverage exists for unique circumstances that traditional insurers don't provide.

Starc's manager Andrew Fraser provides video footage

The Sydney Morning Herald has now reported that a civil trial has been rescheduled to August 12 after mediation talks broke down last month. Starc's manager Andrew Fraser had provided footage from Fox Sports of the speedster bowling in the second Test. Starc had earlier bagged USD 1.8 million contract ahead of the IPL 2018 season.

Case Insurers had 13 months to review the case

"The delay came after lawyers for the insurers argued they did not have enough time to assess the footage from March 10, one clip lasting one minute 37 seconds, and the second 7:25 minutes," the newspaper report said. Meanwhile, Starc's legal team argued that the insurers had 13 months to "review the case and seek footage."

Views Starc seeks help of orthopaedic surgeon Russel Miller

The Aussie international took the help of orthopaedic surgeon Russel Miller, who said the injury was "complex and multifactorial." However, it is likely, on the balance of probabilities, that a specific injury occurred on 10/03/2018 which was associated with extreme physical activity including bowling on a pitch with uneven footmarks. Meanwhile, the doctor on behalf of the insurer presented another view.

Starc injury Starc's policy insured him against injuries

Prior to the IPL, Starc had injured himself in the Test series against South Africa. The left-arm fast bowler suffered a calf complaint in the second Test in Port Elizabeth. He then succumbed to a fracture of his right tibial bone in the Cape Town Test. According to court documents, Starc's $1.53m policy, was effective if he missed IPL 2018 due to an injury.

Claims What had Starc claimed?